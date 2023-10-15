Civil Contract nominates Tigran Avinyan for Yerevan Mayor at first City Council session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract party’s faction in the new Yerevan City Council has nominated Tigran Avinyan for the position of Mayor of Yerevan.

Only 37 city councilors (24 from Civil Contract, 5 from Public Voice party and 8 from Hanrapetutyun (Republic) party) are in attendance. The Public Voice and Hanrapetutyun did not formally nominate any candidate.

The Mother Armenia bloc and National Progress party are boycotting the session.

A confirmation vote will take place for Avinyan’s candidacy.