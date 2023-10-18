Azerbaijan can’t have territorial demands towards Armenia – EU’s Michel tells Aliyev

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Charles Michel has said that during his latest phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev he demanded the latter to guarantee a mutual recognition of territorial integrity between Baku and Yerevan and told Aliyev that he ‘can’t have territorial demands towards Armenia,’ TASS reports.

“I spoke with President Aliyev two days ago and I clearly told him that he can’t have territorial demands towards Armenia,” TASS quoted Michel as saying in Granada ahead of the European Political Community summit. “This must be said out loud, and it must be guaranteed that it exists [mutual recognition of territorial integrity between Armenia and Azerbaijan],’ Michel said.

“I am not going to publicly comment on Aliyev’s decision not to come to Granada, I will personally tell him what I think about that,” he added.

Charles Michel said that the EU mediation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is aimed at protecting the EU’s interests and advancing European values in the Caucasus.

“We weren’t particularly active in the Caucasus until we started this mediation. These mediation efforts by the EU mean that we are protecting our interest, we are advancing our values in this region,” Michel said.