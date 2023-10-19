PM Pashinyan meets with Head of Delegation of EU

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos.

PM Pashinyan congratulated Ambassador Maragos on his appointment as Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia and wished him success in his activities, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

Prime Minister Pashinyan attached importance to the Armenia-EU cooperation in various directions, especially in the context of advancing the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia. PM Nikol Pashinyan added that the comprehensive agenda of reforms is being successfully implemented, including through EU support. Pashinyan emphasized the need for intensifying the planned projects in the EU’s 2,6-billion-dollar investment package in Armenia.

PM Pashinyan said that Armenia expects international assistance with the purpose of overcoming the situation in Armenia resulting from the forced displacement of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Various agenda issues related to Armenia-EU cooperation were also discussed.