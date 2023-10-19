Approximately 1000 people registered every hour, non-stop: Number of forcibly displaced reaches 70,500

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who have crossed into Armenia reached 70,500 as of 14:00, September 28.

The intensity of the influx hasn’t decreased, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press conference.

50,866 of the 70,500 have already been registered, while the registration process of the rest is in process.

Approximately 1000 people are registered and taken care of every hour.