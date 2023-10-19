Stepanakert road jammed as mass exodus continues in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. A traffic jam stretching tens of kilometers in Nagorno-Karabakh makes it virtually impossible for resident to leave by car to Armenia.

Gayane Gevorgyan, a reporter who’s lived and worked in Stepanakert, is herself trying to make it to Armenia.

Speaking to ARMENPRESS by phone, Gevorgyan said some families had to turn back before even having exited Stepanakert because of the heavy traffic and are now waiting.

“We were able to drive only a hundred meters in four or five hours,” Gevorgyan said. “We didn’t even make it to the outskirts of Stepanakert. The authorities told us to wait, they assured that all of us will be able to leave normally ,” she said.

A family from Haterk village waiting to be evacuated by truck in Stepanakert.

Speaking about the situation in Stepanakert, Gevorgyan said that many people are still waiting in line for gasoline. Stores and bread bakeries are closed and people eat whatever they had saved.

“I was just passing by a bread bakery. I saw that there was flour left on the ground, they said anyone who wants it can take it,” Gevorgyan said.