Journalist in Stepanakert reports hearing gunfire

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Gunfire lasting for approximately one hour was heard at midday September 21 in the outskirts of Stepanakert, according to a local reporter.

Reporter Alvard Grigoryan from Stepanakert told ARMENPRESS by phone that she heard small arms fire and two explosions of artillery strikes.

Grigoryan was speaking from the territory of the Stepanakert airport which serves as the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s base.

“Right now, there are many people here from various towns, including from Stepanakert. Numerous people have also gathered outside the presidential residence to obtain information, but so far no one has come out to speak with them,” the reporter added.