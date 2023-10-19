Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

5,000 civilians evacuated from danger zones to Russian peacekeeping mission’s base in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Russian peacekeepers evacuated approximately 5,000 civilians from the regions of Martakert, Martuni and Askeran during the September 19-20 Azerbaijani attack in Nagorno-Karabakh that ended in a Russian-brokered ceasefire, the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

The evacuees have been accommodated in the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s deployment facility in Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian medics are providing medical assistance to those in need, the ministry added. The evacuees have been provided with food.

 








