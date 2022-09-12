30th anniversary of partnership between Armenia and World Bank celebrated in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received World Bank's Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, the deputy PM’s Office said.

During the meeting Deputy PM Grigoryan thanked the organizations of the World Bank Group for the strategic cooperation and attached importance to its effective continuation. The ongoing programs in improving vital infrastructure, developing human capital, modernizing the public administration system, digitization and other areas were discussed.

In the evening the deputy PM participated in a reception hosted in honor of the 30th anniversary of the partnership between Armenia and the World Bank Group.

In his remarks Mher Grigoryan said that the World Bank has always been a real and reliable partner for Armenia in different periods.

“It’s worth noting that our first joint investment program was directed to mitigating the consequences of one of the heaviest disasters in Armenia’s history - the 1988 earthquake. Since that program, we have worked jointly on implementing more than 100 programs in different areas by cooperating within the frames of a portfolio worth over 2.5 billion dollars.

But I want to note that the organizations of the World Bank Group have never been just a financial partner for us.

The World Bank Group played a vital role in the implementation of fundamental reforms in Armenia, by enriching our efforts with its expert potential in administration improvement, institutional development, anti-corruption fight, economic competitiveness increase, human capital development and other important areas”, the deputy PM said.

He also praised the WB Group partners’ valuable cooperation with the private sector in Armenia, stating that it’s very important in terms of forming a transparent and accountable environment in the private sector.

“The disasters of 2020 and the complex regional developments with possible heavy economic consequences for our country once again highlighted the imperative of working jointly and consolidating the resources.

And I am confident that we will have numerous other occasions to jointly celebrate the jubilees of the cooperation.

Once again I want to congratulate on the productive partnership, highlighting the dedicated work of our partners of both Washington and Yerevan aimed at the prosperity and constant development of our country”, he stated.