PM visits Ashtarak town, discusses concept of Academic City

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Institute for Physical Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia in Ashtarak, Aragatsotn province, where the concept of the Academic City was discussed, the PM’s Office said.

The PM was accompanied by Chief of Staff at his Office Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, Head of Cadastre Committee Suren Tovmasyan and representatives of other concerned agencies.

The Academic City is expected to be located in the Institute for Physical Research and the Institutes of Radiophysics and Electronics and other areas adjacent to them.

There will be up to 8 universities in the Academic City, with all their infrastructure. The preliminary plan of the City has already been developed according to which all conditions necessary for the students and teaching staff will be created in the Academic City. In addition to universities, there will also be residential areas, research centers, sports infrastructure, park and an amphitheater in the City. The City will be designed for up to 50,000 people.

Prime Minister Pashinyan highlighted the development of action plan with a clear timetable. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the City with all necessary infrastructure, including with a transportation network.

According to the PM, the creation of the Academic City will contribute to the development of Aragatsotn and nearby provinces, and formation of educational, research clusters. He stated that the project is among the government’s priorities, and in this context gave some instructions to the heads of responsible agencies for the effective implementation of the program.