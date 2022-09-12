Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September 2022

€9 million: Eduard Spertsyan becomes highest valued Armenian football player

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan’s market value has reached 9 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

Spertsyan, the Armenian national team midfielder and Russian Krasnodar FC player, was valued at 6 million euros earlier.

Spertsyan thus became the most valuable Armenian footballer, surpassing Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

 








