€9 million: Eduard Spertsyan becomes highest valued Armenian football player
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan’s market value has reached 9 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.
Spertsyan, the Armenian national team midfielder and Russian Krasnodar FC player, was valued at 6 million euros earlier.
Spertsyan thus became the most valuable Armenian footballer, surpassing Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
