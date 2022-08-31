Ucom offers buying Xiaomi Redmi 10C at 2000 AMD/month and get gifts

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. At the beginning of the academic year, till October 15, 2022 Ucom offers buying Xiaomi Redmi 10C smartphone on the best terms: on just 2000 AMD monthly, and receive 2 year guarantee, wireless earbuds, nice phone number and free access to Level Up 1700 for 1 month. By the way, the subscribers of Level Up 1700 can use Coursera, DuoLingo, Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom and Google Meet applications without being charged for the megabytes.

It is noteworthy that at Ucom it is possible to buy Xiaomi Redmi 10C both in cash at 72 000 AMD, as well as on credit with the best terms of 0% prepayment, 0% interest rate and 0% service fee for the first 12 months.

“The beginning of the academic year it is the right time for students and pupils to buy a new smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi 10C smartphone is not only available for purchase at Ucom at an unbelievable price, but with that purchase you will also receive many gifts to enjoy the best experience in Armenia's fastest network and get the most from online educational apps, videos and books,” mentioned Arina Arustamyan, the Commercial Director at Ucom.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C smartphone comes in Midnight Green, Graphite Grey and Ocean Blue, has big, 6.71-inch screen, main 50 MP camera assuring incredible quality and a 5 MP front camera. The 5000 mAh battery will let you actively exploit the smartphone during the entire day: playing games for 11 hours, watching videos for 19 hours, listening to music for 190 hours or reading for 29 hours. In case of necessity, the smartphone can be recharged within a few minutes. Moreover, the smartphone has an option of enhancing the memory up to 1 TB which will enable saving memorable photos and videos without worrying about the limitation of the phone storage.