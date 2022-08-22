No closure of local and interstate roads of Armenia is planned in connection with Azerbaijan- Nakhijevan transit. NSS

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. The news circulating in the mass media and social platforms that in the case of a possible transit trip by road transport through the territory of the Republic of Armenia from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan and in the opposite direction, the roads of local and international importance in the Republic of Armenia will be closed during the transit, which will hinder the free movement of the citizens of Armenia, does not correspond to reality, ARMENPRESS reports the National Security Service of Armenia said.

3 new checkpoints will be opened by the Government decision, which will allow the citizens of Azerbaijan to travel to Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan from Azerbaijan. “Currently, the possible transit routes and procedure are being developed, in which no closure and/or other restrictions are planned for the movement of the Armenian population or foreigners, as well as their vehicles, by any local and/or international (interstate) roads”, NSS Armenia clarified.