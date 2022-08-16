UPDATED: Yerevan market explosion: Death toll climbs to 15

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the Yerevan Surmalu market blast reached 15, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Search and rescue operations still continue.

9 of the 15 victims are yet to be identified.

Of the 60 people who sought medical treatment 12 continue being treated at various hospitals while the others were discharged.

171 firefighter-rescuers, search and rescue teams from Shirak and Tavush, teams from the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center, volunteers from the VOMA survival-training organization, more than 100 volunteers from the Red Cross are involved in the efforts.

Yerevan City Hall dispatched multiple tractors, trucks and water tanks, as well as other special equipment.

The firefighting efforts are personally coordinated by Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan.

18 people are presumed missing the explosion. Those unaccounted for include a citizen of Russia and a citizen of Iran.

UPDATES:

08:51 - Death toll reaches 16