Gyumri to host Yerevan Days August 26-27, unprecedented concert expected

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Gyumri will host Yerevan Days from August 26 to 27, bringing the spirit of the Armenian capital to the second largest city of the country.

Yerevan City Hall said that an unprecedented concert program is scheduled to take place in Gyumri. The “Symphonic” “Reincarnation” concert will take place at the city’s Vardanants plaza and rehearsals are underway.

“Music brings people together. We are looking forward to seeing everyone there,” Armenian State Symphony Orchestra founding-director Sergey Smbatyan said.

Reincarnation founder Roland Gasparyan said: “This has been a dream of many years and I am sure that everyone will love it”.

“We expect guests from all over the world to come here and have fun, to see our culture, our city, enjoy the food and music,” Gyumri Mayor Vardges Samsonyan said.