PM Pashinyan expresses confidence that the reputation of the Compulsory Enforcement Service will rise

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Compulsory Enforcement Service to attend a solemn event organized on the occasion of the Day of the Compulsory Enforcement Officer. Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan, the Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer Sergey Meghryan and other officials were also present.

Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated those present on the occasion of the Day of the Compulsory Enforcement Officer, emphasizing that the service in our reality either did not exist in the past or existed very weakly. "There are many important civilizational nuances here. Due to this circumstance, if you remember, initially there was a lot of negativity about the Compulsory Enforcement Service, because it was perceived that a service was created that takes away, or cuts forcibly something from the people? This is a very important fact. But the reality or mission of the Compulsory Enforcement Service is a little different. Here we should keep in mind that the main mission, which is very important for the state and the public, is that, after all, the Compulsory Enforcement Service is the executive body of justice. And when he takes it, he does it to restore justice; in essence, he gives it to those who have been wrongfully deprived. And when it takes away something, it does it to restore justice; in essence, it gives it to those who have been wrongfully deprived. And secondly, it is very important to have such a civilizational subtlety, which, with great difficulty, nevertheless is fulfilled by your service. That civilizational subtlety is the following. Each of us must understand and record that our actions, behavior, lifestyle bring with them certain consequences. And it is when we find out our relationship with these consequences that we have to formulate the public relations that we are all striving for. In this regard, I will consider the rightful work of the Compulsory Enforcement Service not only purely legal, but there are many important civilizational nuances here. Because, yes, sometimes it is very unpleasant when there are traffic jams or various fines. Because, yes, sometimes it is very unpleasant when one receives traffic or other fines. But our message from this must be that as a result of all this, as a result of this relationship, we must be able to adjust our daily life, our customs, our discipline in such a way that we find the right balance between the public and personal interests. In this respect, the Compulsory Enforcement Service is extremely important. It is very important that this point of view is realized by both the service and the public," Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to the Prime Minister, due to objective and subjective circumstances, the image of the Compulsory Enforcement Service is obviously improving, because it is this perception that people are beginning to understand that this is a very important tool for protecting the legitimate interests of the state, law, individuals, organizations. "I must say that in many cases the negative attitude that exists and will still exist towards the Compulsory Enforcement Service, unfortunately, does not depend on the service itself, because it is already conditioned by to what extent the judicial acts made by the courts are credible for the public. Of course, the problems in our judicial system, the negatives that come from them, unfortunately, often fall on you. Here, too, it is very important that we do our best to make the judicial acts in the Republic of Armenia as credible as possible, so that the atmosphere around the Compulsory Enforcement Service becomes more and more positive”, the Prime Minister said.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that when assessing, planning the activities of state institutions, developing their strategies, one should not consider only the mechanical side of the issue, because they ensure the rule of law, have important civilizational significance, important significance in correctly balancing the individual-society, individual-law, individual-individual relations. "I hope that we will continue to follow this path, because I know that this perception becomes more and more present in our government every day. I must emphasize one more circumstance. We attach great importance to another dimension of the Compulsory Enforcement Service, because in the 2021 report on the activities of the Government, we emphasized that in the previous year, as a result of the activities of the service, the state budget received 600 million AMD. And we have set a goal to increase the revenues that are used to meet public needs.

Having said all this, I want to thank all of you for the work and service, I want to thank you for the willingness to face the shortcomings, to be ready to correct those shortcomings, to wear the shoulder board with honor. I would like to express my conviction that as a result of the work carried out within the framework of this ideology, the reputation of that uniform, shoulder board, service will continue to rise, and finally we will come to the public conclusion that the Compulsory Enforcement Service acts not against, but for the sake of the citizen, right, law and justice," said the Prime Minister.

The solemn swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Compulsory Enforcement Officers took place, after which the Prime Minister handed over medals and letters of gratitude to a group of employees of the Compulsory Enforcement Service on the occasion of their professional holiday.