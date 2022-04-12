Registration of refugees forcefully displaced from Azerbaijan and living in temporary shelters starts in provinces

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved N283 decision on March 10, 2022, according to which the implementation of the housing program for families, who have been forcefully displaced from Azerbaijan in 1988-1992 and live in temporary shelters, will launch in the provinces of Armenia, the Migration Service told Armenpress.

According to a study conducted in 2013, 254 families in provinces are considered to be the potential beneficiaries of the program. Currently, the process of re-registration of potential beneficiaries living in provinces is underway. The representatives of the Migration Services and the Governorates visited the refugee families registered in the temporary shelters in Armavir and Aragatsotn provinces. Since March, the re-registration is carried out in Ararat province and will also be conducted in Kotayk from April.

There are potential beneficiary families in all provinces of Armenia, mostly in Ararat, Kotayk and then Armavir. The registration process will be followed by the stage of notifying the potential beneficiaries about the program. After being notified, the refugee must submit the required documents and application to the Migration Service within a month. The inter-agency commission examines the submitted cases and whether the potential beneficiary is in accordance with the program criteria or not. If approved, the apartment purchase certificate to be provided is valid for a year. 1.4 billion drams have been allocated for conducting the 4th phase.

It is reported that 453 potential beneficiaries have been registered within the frames of the program implementation in Yerevan, and they have been notified about the participation to the program.

362 applications for participation to the program were received from these beneficiaries. As a result of discussions, 270 families received house purchase certificates. House purchase certificates worth 3.7 billion drams (budget allocation - 5.8 billion drams) have been actually provided as a result of the implementation of the program in Yerevan only. 187 out of the families, who received the certificates, used them and purchased apartments /actual spending was 2.5 billion drams/. The house purchase process for the beneficiaries of 2nd and 3rd phases continues.