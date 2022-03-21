187 Armenian troops still MIA, 21 civilians missing in 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. As of 21 March, 187 servicemembers in Armenia and Artsakh are missing-in-action in the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war (Artsakh war), the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Another 21 civilians are also missing.

The total number of deaths in the 2020 Artsakh war from the Armenian side stands at 3822. Investigators did not elaborate but said that this number includes both servicemembers and civilians.

The Investigative Committee said it continues the investigation into the criminal case on the war of aggression launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the Azerbaijani recruitment and deployment of mercenaries, deployment of banned methods and measures of warfare, Azerbaijani indiscriminate, premeditated and coordinated attacks on peaceful population of towns and cities of Artsakh and other gross violations of international humanitarian law.

The Investigative Committee also added that so far Azerbaijan returned to Armenia 150 prisoners of war (servicemembers and civilians).