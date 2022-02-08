Russian peacekeepers visit Dadivank

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno Karabakh visited the Dadivank Monastic Complex, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

The abbot introduced the history of the 12th century monastic complex to the peacekeepers.

The Russian Ministry of Defense noted that Dadivank is one of the biggest complexes of medieval Armenia. It is named Dadivank after St. Dadi, a disciple of Thaddeus the Apostle who spread Christianity in eastern Armenia.