Permanent Representative of Armenia presents credentials to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe

YEREVAN, 11 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The newly appointed Permanent Representative of Armenia at the Council of Europe Arman Khachatryan on January 11 presented his credentials to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, during the private conversation following the ceremony of presenting the credentials, Arman Khachatryan mentioned that the Government of Armenia highly appreciates the support provided by the Council of Europe in democratic reforms, ensuring of rule of law, protection of human rights. The Permanent Representative reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of Armenia to deepen the agenda of cooperation with the Council of Europe, highlighting the implementation of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022.

Arman Khachatryan, making a reference to the humanitarian consequences of the 44-day war, highlighted the return of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees held in Azerbaijan and the unhindered entrance of international organizations to Artsakh, as well as the importance of inclusion of competent bodies of the Council of Europe. The necessity of comprehensive and lasting resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group was highlighted.



Secretary General Pejčinović Burić, congratulating the Permanent Representative on the occasion of being appointed, wished effective work for the benefit of expansion and development of Armenia-Council of Europe relations.