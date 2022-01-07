Armenia sends 100 peacekeepers to Kazakhstan as part of CSTO mission
YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces sent a peacekeeping unit (100 servicemen) to Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO peacekeeping mission, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“During the mission the Armenian peacekeeping unit will carry out functions protecting exclusively buildings and infrastructures of strategic significance”, the ministry’s statement says.
