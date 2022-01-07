Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 January

Armenia sends 100 peacekeepers to Kazakhstan as part of CSTO mission

Armenia sends 100 peacekeepers to Kazakhstan as part of CSTO mission

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces sent a peacekeeping unit (100 servicemen) to Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO peacekeeping mission, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“During the mission the Armenian peacekeeping unit will carry out functions protecting exclusively buildings and infrastructures of strategic significance”, the ministry’s statement says.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]