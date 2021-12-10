1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack, the Ministry of Defense said.

The Ministry of Defense did not elaborate further and said it would give additional information soon.

As of 14:30 the firefight had stopped, it added.

“The situation is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the ministry said.

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border around 12:00, December 10.

The Ministry of Defense said that the Armenian military’s countermeasures repelled the attack. An unspecified number of Azerbaijani troops were neutralized.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan