Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 November

Armenian military reports “relatively stable” situation at border

Armenian military reports “relatively stable” situation at border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is “relatively stable” as of 12:00 November 22, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“There haven’t been provocations from the adversary, neither any significant movement of forces or materiel. The tactical situation is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.”

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]