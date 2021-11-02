Armenian FM, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State stress need for comprehensive settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received the newly appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State Erika Olson, who is in Armenia on a regional visit. FM Mirzoyan congratulated her on assuming the post and wished success in her responsible mission, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Mirzoyan and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Olson exchanged views on regional security and stability, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the framework of the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. In this regard, the five-party meeting with the participation of the Co-Chairs and the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York in September was highlighted.

The humanitarian situation created by the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh was also discussed. In this context, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need for the unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees, as well as the need to preserve the Armenian religious, historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh in the territories that have appeared under Azerbaijani control.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Erika Olson also discussed a wide range of issues related to Armenia-US relations, expressing satisfaction with the positive dynamics of the dialogue at different levels. The interlocutors discussed the effective cooperation in the areas of democratic development, strengthening the rule of law, protection of human rights, and the fight against corruption.

The sides also referred to the joint steps to be taken within the framework of the US-Armenia Strategic Dialogue (USASD) and the programs of the USAID in Armenia.

Earlier the US Embassy in Armenia informed that the new Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State Erika Olson will travel to Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to "promote regional cooperation and discuss bilateral issues". While in Yerevan, Olson will participate in a regional Chiefs of Mission meeting in November 2-4, joining U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne M. Tracy, U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Kelly C. Degnan, and U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger, as well as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Andrew Schofer and USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Alexander Sokolowski.