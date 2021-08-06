Armenian boxing team’s coach on Bachkov’s failure, Keyshawn Davis’ “sloppy” fight

TOKYO, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxing team’s coach Robert Petrosyan says Hovhannes Bachkov was unable to deliver 100% during the Tokyo Olympic semi-final, which saw the Armenian boxer lose to USA’s Keyshawn Davis.

“Bachkov wasn’t doing well at the first round, in other words he was being late. In round two, he did a good job. But in the third round his opponent fought very sloppy. Bachkov was unable to use his powers 100%,” Petrosyan told reporters.

“The last time we had bronze in Olympics was in 2008 and we are happy for this result. We’d really want the color of this medal to change. The pandemic greatly impacted our athletes,” the coach added.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan