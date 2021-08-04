Festival extravaganza: August brings you iconic and quintessential Armenian celebrations

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Some of the most popular and spectacular Armenian festivals will take place in August across the country, bringing joy and entertainment to everyone willing to have fun and enjoy gourmet meals, refreshing drinks, good music and make the most out of the holiday season.

Nothing unites people more than music, and that’s exactly what Sevan International Music Festival is all about. The festival will take place August 7-8 in Sevan, bringing together young people from Armenia and around the world to play music and enjoy the summer breeze on the shores of the picturesque Lake Sevan, one of the most popular Armenian tourism destinations.

The annual Honey and Berry Festival will be held in the town of Berd on August 14. The festival is dedicated to promoting agriculture, beekeeping, arts and crafts, and tourism. Visitors can taste and buy the most various kinds of local honey and berries while enjoying the magnificent nature.

In Yerevan, August 14-15 will see beer-lovers flocking Zakyan Street for the Yerevan Beer Fest. This event has it all – live music, beer, food, competitions and much more.

And here it comes – the day everyone who appreciates the art of barbequing gathers in a small town in northern Armenia for the legendary, the one and only Armenian Khorovats. The Armenian Barbeque Festival takes place annually in Akhtala, a small town some 186 km north of the capital Yerevan. The smell of roasted meat, the burning wood in the grills, the chefs making magic while you have a drink with your friends will definitely give you a quintessential Armenian experience.

Make sure to go see the 10th-century Akhtala Monastery while visiting the festival.

More fests include the Gutan Folk Music and Dance Festival, which is set for August 25-28 in the Cafesjian Center for the Arts at Yerevan’s iconic Cascade; and a Grape Blessing Fest at Yerevan’s Yeraz Park which will surely give you something to remember.

Writing by Stepan Kocharyan