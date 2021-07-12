Eduardo Eurnekian promises large-scale investments in Armenia in a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted the National Hero of Armenia, Argentine-Armenian businessman, philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan said, ''Dear Mr. Eurnekian, I welcome you in Yerevan. Your visit, such meetings are always important, because you are one of the important investors in the Republic of Armenia, in particular, one of the most important investors in the Republic of Armenia from the Diaspora. Therefore, I think your investments also predetermine the general investment climate in the Republic of Armenia.

Our country has passed through very difficult challenges. Just a few days ago, in the June 20 elections, our government reaffirmed its mandate under the slogan "There is a future." And I hope that your work agenda and mood is aimed at restoring the economic optimism of our country and faith in the future. We value your personal role here a lot. ”

Eduardo Eurnekian congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the victory of ''Civil Contract'' Party in the elections and added, '' Mr. Prime Minister, I am very moved by your words. Unfortunately, the pandemic changed the agenda of all of us in terms of time, space and flights, but it seems that we are already overcoming it, and I am here.

Mr. Prime Minister, I did not want to delay it, I wanted to come as soon as possible, to congratulate you on your victory, because it is very important, and we supported your victory from the beginning.

We invest in different spheres in Armenia. And we plan to continue making large-scale investments in Armenia. We are currently negotiating with a bank. We see a good growth in the tourism sector in Armenia, and fortunately, we will soon offer a new investment project in the airport construction sector. My cousin Martin, who is currently in charge of all this, will come to Armenia very soon to contact the person you will indicate, of course, for discussing the investment plan.

We must be very pleased with the development in the wine and viticulture sector in Armenia that we have been able to predict, invest in and reform. Fortunately, today these wines are widespread throughout Europe.

I do not want to take too much time from you, Mr. Prime Minister, I am at your disposal’’.

Nikol Pashinyan and Eduardo Eurnekyan discussed the programs implemented by "Armenia International Airports" CJSC in Armenia. In particular, they touched upon issues related to the development, improvement of infrastructure, renovation and further operation of Yerevan "Zvartnots" and Gyumri "Shirak" airports, which were given to the company for concession management. The interlocutors also exchanged views on other business programs planned by companies owned by Eduardo Eurnekian in Armenia in the near future.