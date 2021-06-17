You may be disappointed with us, but you cannot endanger freedom and democracy – Ararat Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia, member of ‘’Civil Contract’’ Party Ararat Mirzoyan thinks that Armenia has two paths, assessing the upcoming early parliamentary elections decisive for the choice between the two paths, ARMENPRESS reports Mirzoyan said in the concluding pre-election rally of the ‘’Civil Contract’’ Party at the Republican Square.

Mirzoyan first presented what they have done during the last 3 years, reminding that during the 1st year they had no parliamentary majority, therefore, had no tools for necessary reforms, as well as reminded about the coronavirus pandemic and the war.

Speaking about the reforms, Mirzoyan noted that adoption of the new Electoral Code and amendment of the Law on Parties. Mirzoyan acknowledged that, unfortunately, reforms in the judicial sphere have not been completed.

Addressing the people who have gathered at the square and those who are disappointed or still hesitate, Mirzoyan said, ‘’The upcoming elections will not decide if we will stay in power or no, but the issue if the mentioned reforms will continue or no. You may be disappointed with us, but you cannot be disappointed with your dreams, your visions about your country. You may be disappointed with us, but you cannot endanger freedom, equality and democracy’’, Mirzoyan announced, adding that choice is between returning to the past, or continue the necessary reforms and step by step shape the future of Armenia.