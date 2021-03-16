Pashinyan highlights self-determination right of Artsakh's people meeting with OSCE CIO

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Foreign Minister of Sweden, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, first PM Pashinyan held a private meeting with Ann Linde, followed by an expanded-format meeting.

The PM welcomed the visit of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to Armenia, congratulated her and wished productive work in that responsible mission. PM Pashinyan highlighted the close cooperation with the OSCE for ensuring stability and security. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict can be possible exclusively within the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship, highlighting the necessity of the intensification of the activities of the Minsk Group aimed at the restoration of the peace process and a comprehensive settlement of the conflict. PM Pashinyan emphasized the necessity of clarification of the status of Nagorno Karabakh and the implementation of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

According to Nikol Pashinyan, only constructive efforts and creation of an appropriate atmosphere will allow establishment of stability and lasting peace in the region, but the ongoing aggressive and un-constructive announcements of the Azerbaijani president in no way foster it. The PM emphasized that many issues still remain unsolved – the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh, humanitarian issues, protection of the rights of the Armenian people of Artsakh and the cultural heritage and emphasized the role of the OSCE for contributing to the solution of the mentioned issues.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the return of war prisoners remains a key priority and the understanding of the Armenian side is that the 8th point of the November 9 declaration should be implemented without any pre-conditions, while Azerbaijan continues keeping Armenian POWs and civilian hostages in detention.

Ann Linde highlighted the works of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and her personal representative in the efforts of NK conflict settlement. According to her, the OSCE and the international community have an important role for assisting the sides to find ways for the settlement of the conflict. At the same time, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office highlighted the commitment to the international humanitarian law and solution of humanitarian issues, which will also promote the atmosphere of mutual trust between the sides.

During the meeting the sides also discussed the regional situation and other issues referring to the future cooperation.