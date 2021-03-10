India plans to connect Indian Ocean with Eurasia via Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. India says it is planning to connect the Indian Ocean with Eurasia through Armenia, creating a North-South Corridor.

“We are planning to connect the western part of Chabahar [port] and the Indian Ocean with Eurasia and Helsinki in Finland, through the territory of Armenia, creating a North-South Corridor,” the Iranian Khabaronline news outlet quoted the Indian Ambassador to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra as saying.

Ambassador Dharmendra said that India wants to transform Iran’s Chabahar into the most important port of the region.

Editing and Translated by Stepan Kocharyan