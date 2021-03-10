Army chief considered dismissed from duties by virtue of law – PMO
YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister’s Office said Wednesday morning that the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Onik Gasparyan is from now considered dismissed from duties because the president did neither sign his dismissal order nor did he apply to the high court within the deadline prescribed by law.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
- 09:31 President applies to high court
- 09:16 Army chief considered dismissed from duties by virtue of law – PMO
- 09:03 European Stocks up - 09-03-21
- 09:01 US stocks up - 09-03-21
- 09:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-03-21
- 08:59 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 09-03-21
- 08:58 Oil Prices Down - 09-03-21
- 03.09-20:16 No corridor issue being discussed – PM’s spokesperson denies Meghri corridor rumors
- 03.09-19:21 Fatherland Salvation Movement setting tents in Demirchayn Street, Police mobilizing forces
- 03.09-19:03 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable
- 03.09-18:36 Opposition leader urges protesters to block all entries of the National Assembly
- 03.09-17:52 "Patriots governing Hong Kong" essence of "one country, two systems": senior Chinese official
- 03.09-17:50 Senior Chinese official stresses imperative of improving electoral system in Hong Kong
- 03.09-17:47 Rally of Fatherland Salvation Movement kicks off at Baghramyan Avenue
- 03.09-17:46 Hong Kong must be governed by "staunch patriots": senior Chinese official
- 03.09-16:25 Hayastan All Armenian Fund announces financial support to families of 5,564 militia-members in Artsakh
- 03.09-14:37 Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. General Andranik Makaryan under criminal investigation
- 03.09-14:08 Presidency debunks reports alleging Sarkissian secretly visited Azerbaijan
- 03.09-13:32 2nd Army Corps Commander reports to PM “successful implementation of mission on ensuring security”
- 03.09-13:04 Armenian authorities look into allegations of UNICEF Rep.’s espionage for Azerbaijan and UK
- 03.09-12:28 PoW situation discussed at meeting between Armenian, Japanese justice ministers
- 03.09-11:46 Artsakh search and rescue mission still halted due to bad weather
- 03.09-11:34 Menendez collecting Senate signatures on letter asking President Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 03.09-11:02 182 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
- 03.09-10:13 Armenia, Cuba discuss prospects of cooperating in EEU framework
10:04, 03.09.2021
Viewed 2303 times Armenia removes Marianne Clark-Hattingh as UNICEF rep. for uncooperativeness and failures
17:51, 03.05.2021
Viewed 2208 times German MP accused of taking bribe from Azerbaijan, he is deprived of his immunity
14:59, 03.05.2021
Viewed 1954 times “Trilateral statement doesn’t mention establishment of a corridor” – Yerevan responds to Aliyev’s statements
15:53, 03.03.2021
Viewed 1891 times President Sarkissian meets with army chief
11:51, 03.06.2021
Viewed 1706 times Senator Bob Menendez calls on Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide and work for release of POWs