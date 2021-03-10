Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 March

Army chief considered dismissed from duties by virtue of law – PMO

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister’s Office said Wednesday morning that the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Onik Gasparyan is from now considered dismissed from duties because the president did neither sign his dismissal order nor did he apply to the high court within the deadline prescribed by law.

