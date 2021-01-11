Working group to be set for implementing 9th point of November 9 declaration – Moscow statement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. A joint statement has been adopted based on the meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow.

ARMENPRESS reports the non-official translation of the text.

‘’The statement of the President of the Azerbaijani Republic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and President of the Russian Federation. January 11, 2021.

We support the proposal of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on establishing a trilateral working group Co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Republic of Armenia, Russian Federation and Azerbaijani Republic aimed at the implementation of the 9th point of the November 9, 2020 declaration on unblocking all economic and transport communications of the region. The working group will hold the first meeting until January 30, 2021, based on the results of which a list of the main directions for the implementation of the 9th point of the declaration will be formed, giving priority to railway and road communications, as well as will define other directions agreed between the Azerbaijani Republic, Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation (Thereafter, the Sides). For the implementation of the main directions, the Co-chairs of the working group will confirm the composition of the specialized sub-groups in the relevant spheres, which will include the representatives of the relevent bodies of the Sides and officials of orgaizations. The specialized subgroups shall submit a list of programs within one month after the meeting of the working group, in which they shall present the necessary resources and measures for their implementation and for approval by the Sides at the highest level. The working group will submit for approval by the Sides at the highest level a list and timetable of measures for restoring and constructing new transport communications necessary for organizing international transportations and ensuring their safety through the territories of the Azerbaijani Republic and the Republic of Armenia, whic also refers to the transportations from the territories of the Azerbaiajni Republic and the Republic of Armenia, which need to cross the borders of the Azerbaijani Republic and the Republic of Armenia''.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan