Russia’s Lavrov says sees conditions for making South Caucasus a region of stability and prosperity

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sees preconditions for turning the South Caucasus from a zone of disagreements into a region of stability and prosperity.

“We are yet getting out of the heated phase of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. I would like to highlight the importance of the joint statement signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Russia and the Azerbaijani President which stopped the war, ensured agreements which enable the refugees to return to their homes, unblock all economic and transportation routes. We can turn the South Caucasus from a region of disagreements into a region of stability and prosperity for all nations living there. We will assist with all means in this process”, the Russian FM said in an extended format meeting in Moscow attended by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian.

He offered his condolences over the 32nd anniversary of the earthquake in Armenia’s Spitak town.

“The selection of my first visit at this level is in full accordance with the spirit of the Armenian-Russian relations which are based on deep ties, centuries-old friendship and traditions between our brotherly nations. I want to thank Russia and you in particular for the efforts on ceasing the fire in the large-scale war which was unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in late September this year with the participation of Turkey and mercenary-terrorists from the Middle East”, the Armenian FM said at the meeting.

The Armenian FM also touched upon the importance of preserving the Armenian religious monuments in Nagorno Karabakh which have come under the Azerbaijani control.

