First time in decades, Armenia won't install national New Year Tree as nation mourns fallen heroes

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The national New Year tree, traditionally installed at the Republic Square in Yerevan, won’t be installed this year, the Yerevan City Hall spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS. This is the first time in decades that the national New Year Tree isn't installed.

In addition, there won’t be any other New Year decorations in the city as Armenia is mourning the victims of the war, with the issues of the POW return and search for those missing still unresolved.

“This year the New Year Tree won’t be installed in the [Republic] Square. The City Hall has also decided that no other New Year decorations will be installed in the city,” Karapetyan said.

Earlier on November 24, the City Hall donated 100,000,000 drams that was originally intended for New Year decorations to Stepanakert City for reconstruction after the Azeri bombings during the war.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan