Anti-government protesters start blocking streets in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Groups of protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan began blocking streets in downtown Yerevan on November 19.

As of 13:27, the Amiryan Street – Mashtots Avenue intersection and the Baghramyan Avenue – Moskovyan Street intersection are blocked.

Protesters are also gathered at the Tigran Mets-Khanjyan intersection.

16 opposition parties are organizing anti-government protests since the Karabakh armistice was declared.

