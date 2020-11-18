Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 November

Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan undergoes second surgery

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan underwent a second surgery today for the injuries he suffered on November 10, when protesters angry over the terms of the Karabakh armistice assaulted him outside the parliament building in Yerevan.

The press service of the parliament told ARMENPRESS that the second surgery was completed successfully Wednesday afternoon.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





