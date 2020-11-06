Catalonian city of Berga recognizes Artsakh independence

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of Berga, Catalonia, has recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian Culture Union of Barcelona reports.

“The plenary session of the City Council has acknowledged and recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, the peoples’ right to self-determination and territorial integrity with the majority of votes at the proposal of the Armenian Culture Union of Barcelona”, the statement says.

Berga is the capital of the county of Berguedà, in the province of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

