Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

Catalonian city of Berga recognizes Artsakh independence

Catalonian city of Berga recognizes Artsakh independence

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of Berga, Catalonia, has recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian Culture Union of Barcelona reports.

“The plenary session of the City Council has acknowledged and recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, the peoples’ right to self-determination and territorial integrity with the majority of votes at the proposal of the Armenian Culture Union of Barcelona”, the statement says.

Berga is the capital of the county of Berguedà, in the province of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration