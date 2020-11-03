Azerbaijan launches attacks in different directions, crushes and retreats – MoD

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces, reinforced with mercenaries, launched attacks in almost all directions of the front line, but suffering great losses of military equipment and manpower, retreated, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

He added that Azerbaijan continued subversive penetration attempts in the direction of different villages, but with no success.

''Early in the morning, south of Martuni city the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to attack with the assistance of armored vehicles, air force, and artillery, but losing armored vehicles and a significant number of manpower, retreated to their initial positions. During the entire day our armed forces continued the elimination of hostile forces particularly with artillery fire.

In the northern direction, near Karvachar, the adversary attempted a subversive penetration attempt under smoke cover under the pretext of taking out the bodies of their victims, but they were detected and eliminated by long-range fire'', Hovhannisyan said.