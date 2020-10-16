PM Pashinyan thanks Justin Trudeau for suspending sales of military devices to Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan presented details over the military operations in Artsakh and the regional situation in general. Pashinyan focused on the fact of Turkey's devastating involvment in the military operations and its inadmissible aspirations to take over of the South Caucasus.

PM Pashinyan thanked Canada for suspending the exports of military devices to Turkey. The importance of the unconditional implementation of the right of people to self-determination for the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict was emphasized.

The Prime Minister of Canada expressed concerns over the existing situation and highlighted the necessity to settle the conflict through peaceful ways.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan