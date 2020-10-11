‘Artsakh should become symbol of world justice’, Armenian PM says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is confident that the world should recognize Artsakh’s right to self-determination.

“These days the Armenians worldwide are showing the power of unity. This movement should be made attractive also for the representatives of other nations who are against violence, corruption, terrorism and seek the victory of justice, freedom and love.

Artsakh should become a symbol of global justice.

The world should recognize Artsakh’s right to self-determination. If this is not done by the governments and parliaments, it should be done by the peoples, individuals and organizations.

This must become a global movement uniting such individuals, peoples and organizations”, the PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan