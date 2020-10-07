Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Putin says Russia remains committed to all its obligations to Armenia within CSTO

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia has always fulfilled, is fulfilling and will continue to fulfill all its obligations to Armenia within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), President Vladimir Putin said in an interview to Russia-1 TV channel.

“As you know, Armenia is a member of the CSTO, and we have certain obligations to Armenia within the framework of this treaty. However, the military operations, which are still ongoing, are not taking place on the territory of Armenia. As for Russia’s fulfillment of its obligations within the frames of that treaty, we have always fulfilled, are fulfilling and will continue to fulfill our obligations. As you know, we are in constant, lively working contact with the Prime Minister of Armenia, and Armenia’s leadership does not have any questions regarding the quality of Russia’s fulfillment of its allied obligations”, Putin said.

