U.S. Secretary of State urges 3rd parties not to interfere in NK conflict  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a reconciliation call addressed to Nagorno Jarabakh conflicting sides, urging 3rd parties not to interfere in the conflict.

‘’We are against internationalization of the conflict. We thik 3rd parties should keep away from it. We call for ceasefire. We want both sides to reverse. We have talked to the leaders of both countries, urhing them to do that’’, ARMENPRESS reports Pompeo as saying, speaking to Fox News.

‘’We hope in the nearest days they will see that violence will not solve ethnic and political conflicts and that the presence of 3rd parties and countries that will join them will only exacerbate the situation’’, Pompeo added.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan