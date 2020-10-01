I directly told Aliyev that nothing can justify Azerbaijani attacks against NK – Macron

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the Azerbaijani attacks against Nagorno Karabakh can have no justifications, Macrons told the reporters in Brussels before the meeting of the EU leaders. ‘’I directly told Aliyev that the attack against Nagorno Karabakh by Azerbaijan has no justification, ARMENPRESS reports Macron as saying.

President Macron confirmed the presence of jihadists against Artsakh from the Azerbaijani side. ‘’We have facts about involving mercenaries from Syria’’, he said.

Macron assesses the situation over Nagorno Karabakh really dangerous and reminded of the joint statement with the Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, calling on the side to immediately establish ceasefire without preconditions. ‘’As a Minsk Group Co-chair we will spare no efforts to re-establish the ceasefire so as the sides return to the negotiation table’’, the French President said.

Azerbaijan, actively and overtly supported by Turkey, unleashed an aggression against Artsakh on September 27. The Defense Army of Artsakh repels the attacks of the adversary successfully, inflicting heavy losses, So far Azerbaijan has lost 90 UAVs, 12 helicopters, 181 armored vehicles, 4 aircrafts, 2 Smerch and 1 Uragan multiple rocket launch systems, 3 TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems and 1200 manpower.

Armenia has reported 103 casualties among the military, there are also civilian victims, including children. International reporters have been bombed and injured.

On September 29 Turkish F-16 downed Armenian SU-25 jet in the Armenian air space, killing the pilot.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan