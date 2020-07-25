Artsakh’s security is one of Armenia’s key interests, Secretary of Security Council

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The main interests of Armenia – sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of Artsakh, are introduced in the National Security Strategy, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan said at a public discussion dedicated to the Strategy.

“The Strategy has a logic, here we have tried to introduce the main interests of Armenia - sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of Artsakh. Thus, we have given Artsakh the highest level of Armenia’s interest”, he said, adding that the security of Artsakh is one of Armenia’s key interests.

He said the approaches formulated in the National Security Strategy, fully reflect the reality.

“The possible military operations of Azerbaijan are formulated in the Strategy as a key threat. Turkey is a threat in a sense that it is supporting Azerbaijan. As for the foreign policy, there is the principle of pan-Armenianism which in general clearly showed the problems with the businesses in Russia, the agenda of pan-Armenianism, as well as the unity of Armenians in different parts of the world”, he said.

