ECHR approves ex-finance minister Gagik Khachatryan’s application on ensuring his treatment

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights partially upheld the appeal of former finance minister of Armenia Gagik Khachatryan and obliged the government to provide the necessary medical service for his health, and if necessary to transport him to a civilian hospital, Armenia’s Representative to the ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan told Armenpress.

“The talk concerns providing medical services within Armenia”, he said, adding that this is an ordinary practice and there is nothing extraordinary here.

Khachatryan’s attorneys issued a statement that the 64-year-old ex-finance minister needs an immediate surgery for spinal stenosis.

Gagik Khachatryan has been charged for embezzlement and abuse of power. He is currently remanded into custody.

