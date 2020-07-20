Garo Paylan addresses questions to Turkey’s MFA for overtly supporting Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Garo Paylan, member of Turkish parliament of Armenian origin, addressed questions to foreign minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu over Turkey’s overt support to Azerbaijan. Paylan mentioned that Turkey, an OSCE Minsk Group member state’’, should have demonstrated neutrality over the recent days developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. ARMENPRESS presents the full list of the questions addressed by Paylan to Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

‘’Numerous servicemen and civilians died as a result of the recent days clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan. While the sides were blaming one another for starting the clashes, you announced as a foreign minister that ‘’Armenia’s activities are unacceptable. Azerbaijan is not alone. We, as the Republic of Turkey and people of Turkey, stand with Azerbaijan with all our capacities.

Similar announcements were made by the president of Justice and Development Party and the Republic Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and defense minister Hulusi Akar.

Turkey, as a member state of the OSCE Minsk Group aiming to foster the settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, should have made efforts to display will for the settlement of the conflict, but did not remain impartial during this escalation for tribal reasons and made statements that exacerbated tensions.

Therefore,

Is that for tribal reasons that you display biased position on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict?

Haven’t you realized so far that tribe-based foreign policy is ‘’adding fuel to the fire’’ and does nothing else but worsens the situation?

Turkey’s military industry wants to sell more ammunition to Azerbaijan. Is this the reason why you try to exacerbate tensions?

Are you thinking of sending army to Azerbaijan?

If Turkey is not a tribe, why does it lead tribe-based foreign policy?

Do you at least time to time remember that Turkey is an OSCE Minsk Group member state, which was established for reducing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan?

Have not you understood that that destabilization of Caucasus is in the interests of only Russia?

How would you comment on the threat of the defense ministry of Azerbaijan about their readiness to strike the nuclear power plant located on Armenia-Turkey border?’’ Paylan wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan