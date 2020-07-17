Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Armenia MFA comments on statements of Azerbaijani leadership over negotiation process

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Armenian foreign ministry Anna Naghdalyan commented on the statements of the Azerbaijani leadership over the peaceful negotiation process.

Naghdalyan gave an interview to the Russian Interfax news agency.

Question: How would you comment on the recent statements made by the Azerbaijani leadership over the peaceful negotiation process?

Answer: There are three parties to the conflict which signed under the ceasefire agreement. In the past Azerbaijan was negotiating both with Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia.

Then Azerbaijan refused to negotiate with Nagorno Karabakh. If now Azerbaijan is refusing to negotiate with Armenia, it’s not clear with whom it will negotiate over the NK conflict. We don’t know whether Azerbaijan intends to resume its negotiations with the Artsakh side or not.

Recently, Azerbaijan is trying to come up with war threats in different packaging. If its threat to withdraw from the negotiations is from that series, it neither surprises nor impresses us.

Armenia rejects the language of threat and is acting from the positions of peacefully settling the issue.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan




