Armenia’s Kapan becoming interesting place for extreme lovers: town to have the longest zipline

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Numerous projects and initiatives in the field of tourism were postponed or cancelled in Armenia due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, despite the difficulties, some interesting initiatives are launching in Kapan town of Syunik province. In particular, actions are being taken to make the town an interesting place for extreme lovers. Very soon the works of one of the largest projects in Kapan will end. Thanks to the private investments Kapan is going to have the longest zipline. This zipline is longer that those in Yenokavan (750 meters) and Yerevan (nearly 870 meters).

Project engineer Gegham Miroyan told Armenpress that they will make the final testing in several days.

“From one point of this zipline to the other point is 1080 meters in a straight line. The highest point of the rope from the ground surpasses 160 meters. It passes through the town. In other words, the tourist will pass over buildings. Ziplines are mainly built in nature, but this one is in the town, passes over the city. And this makes it unprecedented”, he said.

The construction works of the zipline launched in late September last year. Thanks to the consistent works for over months it is already ready. The engineer said the project is at the final stage now.

“In terms of safety, I can state that there is no problem. The works have been carried out at the highest level. Works will also be done with the visitors. As for the price policy, it’s still being discussed”, he said.

Kapan community leader Gevorg Parsyan attached great importance to this project. This is the first major tourism project in Kapan this year.

“The works are almost reaching the end. It will be very attractive for tourists who are extreme lovers. This initiative will be very important for Kapan, our community will surely be presented to tourists from another perspective, there will be a new flow of visitors to the town. Unfortunately, the plans have changed due to the pandemic, but we are not disappointed and continue working together with the private sector”, he said.

He informed that there will also be another zipline in Kapan but it will be built in nature, in forest. The actions on this direction are also moving on.

“In terms of tourism development we have great hopes with the reopening of the airport. In addition, as you know, the road from Tatev to Kapan is being renovated”, he said, adding that this is also an important infrastructure and will boost tourism.

Gevorg Parsyan said they do everything to make the town more attractive for the guests. There are plans to renovate the parks in the town. Kapan is expecting the improvement of the coronavirus situation in Armenia in order to again start implementing the delayed projects.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan







