PM Pashinyan congratulates women on Motherhood and Beauty Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated women on Motherhood and Beauty Day, expressing confidence that in the light of the current challenges, this holiday symbolizes our future victories.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the congratulatory message runs as follows,

''Dear women, mothers, sisters and daughters,

Proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on Motherhood and Beauty Day. We are celebrating this beautiful holiday in a challenging time of hardships and uncertainties.

Nowadays many of our mothers, daughters, wives and sisters bear the burden of economic, psychological and domestic difficulties arising from the crisis and face unexpected challenges. The crisis has exacerbated the long-standing problems, putting our mothers, daughters, wives and sisters in a particularly vulnerable position, but the Government is working hard to address the bottlenecks arising from the crisis.

However, especially in these conditions, I feel it worth mentioning that motherhood and beauty are by far beyond simple praise and admiration. We believe that the power of motherhood and the energy of beauty will help us overcome the crisis. Motherhood and beauty also stand for leadership, and today we praise the creative power of motherhood and beauty, the energy to mobilize the nation and the ability to move forward.

Today, many health workers - mothers, daughters, wives and sisters - are fighting against the novel coronavirus. Many mothers, daughters, wives and sisters continue their teaching mission in the context of distance learning. Many mothers, daughters, wives and sisters carry on with lifeline public, economic and social activities.

Motherhood and beauty are symbols of victory, and I am sure that in the light of the current challenges, this holiday symbolizes our future victories.

Dear mothers, daughters, wives and sisters,

Proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

We love you all, we are proud of you and bow to you!''