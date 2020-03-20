Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 March

112 in 136 coronavirus cases are direct contacts

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. 112 out of the 136 novel coronavirus cases in Armenia are all direct contacts of the previously confirmed cases in Etchmiatsin and the manufacturing plant in Yerevan, the healthcare authorities announced.

