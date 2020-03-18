Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 March

Eurovision Song Contest 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, has been cancelled, the Eurovision TV reported.

“Over the past few weeks, we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead. However, the uncertainty created by the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities - means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned. The health of artists, staff, fans and visitors, as well as the situation in the Netherlands, Europe and the world, is at the heart of this decision”, the statement said.

The Eurovision 2020 final was scheduled to take place on May 16.

Greek-Armenian singer Athena Manoukian was going to represent Armenia at the Contest performing Chains On You song.

